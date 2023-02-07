It's a new year, and are you someone whose resolution is to stop putting off getting dentures or implants.If so, the question is, who to turn to.
If there is one thing that differentiates Dr. Mohammad A. Kasem, who owns and operates Dentures and Dental Implants by Dr. Kasem, from others, is that he cares, passionately.
It is a driving force why he owns and operates his clinic as a private practice and not as a faceless corporation, such as those popping up with more and more frequency.
A shortcoming of going to those facilities is the lack of stability. A person considering becoming a patient there quite often is just a number, a quota in which a dentist has to reach.
Also, there often is no guarantee that the first dentist a person saw will be the same dentist the person will be treated by on subsequent appointments.
These are reasons why Kasem urges a person in need of dentures or implants.
Another reason is the person doing the examination; specifically, what is that person’s credentials? Also, where did that person attend dental school and follows up with continuing education.
In Dr. Kasem’s case, he is Harvard trained and where he keeps up-to-date on the latest advances.
A simple rule of thumb, said Kasem is “know before you go.”
Another point he raised during his most recent seminar was how a good dentist will ask to find out what is the main problem or condition and not what a patient wants, but what is needed.
At one of his monthly seminars, he pointed out examples of the work done by either less competent or less scrupulous dentists.
In that instance, a person who is highly educated came to him because her newly-placed implants and prosthesis didn’t properly fit. Her procedure, he said, had cost $50,000.
It would take her another $75,000 for him to correct, because it not only meant correcting the first job, but that he would have to remove everything that had been done, reconstruct the jaw and then begin new work to replace what had been done incorrectly. He finished telling about the situation by telling the person he could not do the work, as it was a matter of ethics in addition to the cost.
One of the challenges the doctor often faces is a question he is commonly asked.
“How much is it going to cost,” said Dr. Mohammed A. Kasem. He added that from his experience from people who have come to him is that too often the information other facilities gives is not accurate, just a figure intended to get people in the door, and when they arrive the prices change.
While cost is a concern, a person’s health is of greater importance. Plus, it’s almost a situation of “placing the cart before the horse.”
He gave an example, that of discovering there is a water leak in one’s home.
“If one were to call a plumber, would you ask how much is it going to cost,” he rhetorically asked.
Not only that, he said that not only should a person who is considering or in need of dentures or implants have an examination done, but also be aware that the more a person delays, the stronger the possibility delays are going to add to the cost.
In short, an examination is needed in order to determine a more accurate estimate.
Nowadays, many ads focus on the cosmetics of having dentures, particularly of implants. These are important to a person’s self-esteem, but to Dr. Kasem, there’s a more important concern: a person’s health and longevity.
By now it is generally known that many ailments in a person stem from poor dental conditions. Replacing bad and/or rotted or broken teeth, as well as gum diseases, with dentures and implants goes a great distance in helping a person regain their health in numerous situations.
This is especially so when it involves the actual construction of dentures or implants. It’s why he believes a private practice is better, because at his practice, dentures and implant supported prostheses are made on-site in most cases.
“It’s not a one size fits all proposition. It depends upon facial and jaw structure,” Kasem said, to measure for possible bone loss.
He added that one effect is that with losing teeth, it can also make a person look older. But again he emphasizes the main concern is health. “If you’ve lost bone, you are never going to recoup.”
