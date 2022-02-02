Despite the decision made by Clermont City Councilors at a special meeting held Jan. 24 regarding the controversy over Lilly’s On the Lake — which included charges of sexual activity taking place in the premises of the restaurant, as well as an incident in which maximum occupation was exceeded — a number of people present at the regularly scheduled Jan. 25 agenda meeting blasted the councilors, starting with Dani Page, who runs a podcast, Inside Clermont (that can be viewed on Facebook).
In her opening comment, she explained she had started Inside Clermont in order to keep councilors accountable. Obviously, she said, that hadn’t worked, at least not to the degree she had hoped.
“You still function as a train wreck,” Page said, taking councilors to task for the manner in which they resolved the situation with Lilly’s On the Lake. “You were derelict in your duty.”
Les Allier, the owner of Local Pro Wrestling, who tangled with the city council late November regarding a fundraising event he wanted to stage that took place the same day as the annual Christmas parade, also chimed in.
Essentially, he accused the council of inconsistency, comparing how he was treated and the situation with Lilly’s On the Lake. Of the latter and the council decision, Allier accused the councilors of being bleeding hearts, a charge to which council member Jim Purvis would later respond.
“You were here to do your job and you didn’t,” said Allier.
That wasn’t the last of it. Charlene Forth also approached the podium and made a special request, that she be allowed to speak even though her comments would contain profanity.
She was rebuffed in that request by Mayor Tim Murry, who pointed out there are certain rules of decorum that are to be respected and followed. Forth’s response was terse.
“The public needs to know how bad the smut is,” she said.
Before the public comment session closed, City Manager Brian Bulthuis publicized the overall decision regarding Lilly’s On the Lake.
“They can do no special events for a year,” he said. That restriction included both inside the restaurant as well as on the grounds surrounding it.
REQUEST TO REVISIT DECISION
During the Reports portion of the agenda, which involves council members plus the city attorney and city manager making presentations — and immediately follows the Public Comments section — Michele Pines raised the topic of Lilies On the Lake anew. She wanted to revisit the issue.
“I walked out of the special meeting last night pretty upset,” Pines said. She asked for a second meeting, to reconsider their decision from the night before. It had been a compromise on the course of action because only four councilors had attended, as Councilor Tim Bates had not been present. As a consequence, an initial vote had deadlocked 2-2, with Pines and Ebo Entsuah on one side, and Purvis and Murry on the opposite.
A compromise was reached, albeit reluctantly by Pines, who voted to modify the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) if any further events inside or outside Lilly’s on the Lake occurred.
In response, Bates said one of his main concerns was the matter of code violations; as an example, an event, Micro Wrestling, had gone past the 10 p.m. curfew.
Once more, Bulthuis explained that Lilly’s On the Lake will only be allowed to function as a restaurant for the following 12 months, that it’s CUP had been modified.
The only possibility of it being altered is if the building, which was built in either 2014 or 2016 — no one was positive — had a fire suppression system installed. He assured that if this was violated that the city will do everything in its power to immediately shut down the operation.
Before a vote was taken to revisit the issue, which was defeated 3-2, with Pines and Entsuah in the minority, Purvis responded to the charge made earlier by Allier, about the council being “bleeding hearts.”
“I’m not a bleeding heart,” Purvis said. “I’d like to believe I’m a compassionate person.” His decision was made to allow Lilly’s On the Lake to continue operations in order to save 40 jobs that would otherwise be lost.
This stood in stark contrast to his pursuing the possibility of using whatever means possible to shut down Corellis, located in downtown Clermont, because it was going to be the site of the wrestling fundraiser taking place several hours after the Christmas parade had concluded.
Purvis had taken exception to the tone Allier had used last November, and in emails to the then-interim city manager Scott Davidoff, Purvis made denigrating comments about Allier, such as terming him a bully and a buffoon, and wanting Davidoff to explore whether it would be possible to yank Corelli’s license.
The site for the wrestling fundraiser was eventually moved, as was the time of the event. Ironically, it was held on the grounds of Lilly’s On the Lake.