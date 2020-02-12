Conversation Clubs are FREE informal conversation groups. It is an amazing opportunity for adult English language learners to practice their English speaking skills. Topics of conversation include everyday situations, current events, and cultural areas. Join us at the Cooper Memorial Library Wednesdays from 5-7 pm in the conference room.
For more information about this and other great Literacy programs, contact Rachel Dellinger, Literacy and Program Specialist, 352-253-6183 or literacy@lakeline.lib.fl.us