The Cooper Memorial Library “BIG Summer Book Sale!” will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 in room 108 (first-floor community room).
The sale is sponsored by our Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library and they have been busy collecting and sorting books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles, and everything is in excellent condition.
Books include general fiction, mystery, romance, science-fiction, and biography. Also on sale are all types of non-fiction, including history, economics, business, religion, art, parenting, pets/animals, psychology, cookbooks, as well as many how-to books on a wide range of topics.
There is a large collection of music CDs, movie DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles.
Sale item prices range from 25 cents to $2, with a few classics and larger books for slightly more.
Leftover books and items will be sold at the library at even more reduced bargain prices during normal operating hours the following week starting Monday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m.-noon.
All proceeds are spent at the library, and the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library provide the funds needed for many of the special programs here for children, teens, and adults. These include the annual
Summer Reading Program for children and teens; the Cooper Concert and Live Music Series; and a variety of specialty programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
Dennis Smolarek is the reference librarian at Cooper Memorial Library. For more information, contact him at 352-536-2275, ext. 2617, email: dsmolarek@mylakelibrary.org, or visit: www.mylakelibrary.org.