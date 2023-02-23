It’s all about charity and friendly rivalry in south Lake County this weekend, when Clermont’s First Responders go for homeruns as the Clermont Police Department takes on the Clermont Fire Department in a charity softball game.
The matchup takes place this Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lake Felter Park, 1750 Johns Lake Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The “battle royale” is to support the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Inclusive Playground Project and the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, and is free and open to everyone.
But it isn’t just a softball game. It’s a whole lot more.
It begins at 11 a.m., until 11:45 a.m., where students and families from the ERH Peer Buddies, Dreamplex, and Special Olympics of Florida are invited to warm-up with the Clermont First Responders.
Plus the public is invited to actively join in on the festivities. Get out on the field, pick a team and help them warm-up. So, bring your mitt, blanket/chair, sunscreen and join in on the action.
Then, at noon, opening ceremonies begin, followed by a Fabulous Flocker Fun Inning. Then it’s on to the main event … well, first there will be a “Fun Inning with a seven inning “Battle of the Bats!”
But wait! There’s more! There will be raffle prizes. Cheer on your favorite team and get a chance to win prizes valued up to $300 by playing the “Place Your Bet” game. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Foundation and will go toward the inclusive playground project.
What’s a ballgame without food? Concessions will be available from Uncle Kenny’s BBQ, including BBQ pork sandwiches combos for $10.00, as well as smoked all beef hot dogs for $7. All other items will be $1 each.
Concession proceeds will be donated to the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation.
Exhausted yet? Well, don’t be. Visit the Clermont Jeep Club Jeep Show, which will be held at the park basketball court.
ABOUT THE INCLUSIVE PLAYGROUND
The Inclusive Playground Project will be built at Lake Felter Park to provide accessible and inclusive playground equipment designed to enhance sensory and motor skills for all children and adults.
“Through play, all children discover their world and how to be successful in it. The more they play, the more they develop skills necessary to engage, change and impact the world around them,” said OTR/L, Occupational Therapist and Inclusive Play Expert Ingrid M, Kanics.