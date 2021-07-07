Music greets your ears as one approach Corelli’s Pantry and it doesn’t stop there. It’s just one of the senses that attracts attention and the ambiance invites you to further explore, continuing with portraits of a beautiful, mature lady on the windows and doors leading into the combination delicatessen and restaurant.
The lady is Jean Corelli, grandmother of David Corelli, and she was a very important person in his life, hence why she is the matriarch of the establishment.
David comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His father, Giuseppe, was from Sicily and when he was a teenager his parents owned several businesses in Georgia; David, himself, was born in north Miami. At that time, his father was a manager at Lorenzo’s Italian Market in North Miami Beach.
In 2010, David and his wife Angelina visited the area of Clermont, when her parents retired in 2010. Giuseppe and David realized that they did not have a family-run Italian business in the area and decided to open up a restaurant together on State Road 50; that restaurant is currently owned and run by David’s mother, Cynthia.
In May of 2018, David and his father opened Corelli’s Pantry in downtown Clermont, with Giuseppe bringing the Italian pantry style to the city of Clermont.
MANGIA!
Corelli’s Pantry is known for its homemade pizza dough, pizza sauce and Italian dressing. Their dough does not have eggs in it and they offer a vegan pizza.
If one orders the daily lunch special advertised on a sandwich board outside the entrance — two giant slices of pizza and a beverage — bring an appetite. The “giant slices” are just that. It is no exaggeration. Each slice is the equivalent of a personal pan pizza.
Once inside, it’s eye-catching and stunning what is available and how much of it is available. For example, Corelli’s orders specialty items from Italy that cannot find anywhere else in the area, such as their Baba au Rhum Cakes, pastas, gelato, specialty cookies and other desserts. They also order some of their quality products from Mimi’s Ravioli in Hollywood, Florida, such as their canneloni, manicotti and Alps sausage. On the dessert side you can order stuffed cannoli’s, or Junior’s Cheesecake — a famous bakery in New York City claimed by many as making the world’s best cheesecake. Best of all, you can purchase the cheesecake by the slice.
In January 2019, Corelli’s Pantry was joined by pastry chef Kenny Tremblay, and according to several sources, creates great specialty cakes and cookies.
“We always try to get specialty items that you do not see in the area. We try to get products for people that they cannot get else,” said Angelina. “The community is good, everyone that walks in, we treat them like family.” she said.
SPECIAL OCCASIONS
With the exception of July, once a month — and by RSVP only — Corelli’s Pantry offers sit-down dinners with wine. The dinner includes a five-course meal and seven wines, all for only $35. If you are interested in attending, you can call the restaurant and provide your e-mail address in order to get an invitation when they have their wine and dinner specials.
Corelli’s can also host an event for you! They have a buffet and an event room open for large groups of 20 or more.
WINE AND WINE STROLLS
Also mesmerizing is its abundant wine collection, a wall full of quality wines from around the U.S. and the world: California, Canada, Italy, Africa, Spain and South America.
Angelina reminisced when they had their monthly wine strolls that many establishments in downtown Clermont participated. Participating guests would be handed a map and would begin their wine tasting at Corelli’s Pantry, then continue along downtown Clermont to taste at different locations.
This really helped bring the community together. People would come out from different cities and would drive to this event from miles away, she said. It was a great way for people to get to know the town.
Keith E. Mullins, of Bacchaus Vino, started the Wine Walk 11 years ago on the odd months on Fridays, with Corelli’s Pantry hosting the Wine Stroll on Saturdays during the even months. This allowed the two establishments to collaborate and for more guests to participate in the Wine Walks and Strolls.
BEERS
Corelli’s Pantry also carries some imported beers from Italy, such as Peroni, offered on draft and in bottles. They offer Moretti beer and Moretti Larossa. Angelina pointed out that the list of craft beers constantly changes.
READY TO GO?
There are two entries to Corelli’s Pantry. The first door leads you straight to the deli, where you can order pizza by the slice, sandwiches, gelato and much more. The second door leads you to the pantry, where you can purchase specialty beers, imported pastas, breads, cookies and even escargot to enjoy at home.
Corelli’s Pantry is definitely not a “one and done” downtown Clermont establishment. It can’t be, not when there is too much to try, buy … and savor.
Corelli’s Pantry is located at 732 W. Montrose St. Hours of operation are: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday
There is both indoor and outdoor dining, to go pickup and delivery. Call: 352-708-4085.