Cork coasters are available for sale at the Clermont Historic Village.

Are you looking for the perfect gift and not yet ready to go to a big shopping mall? Clermont’s Historic Village may have the answer for you.
The Village has a number of interesting, one-of-a-kind items for sale for your favorite history buff or someone who takes pride in Clermont and Lake County. Items include cork coasters, slate coasters, wooden spoon and fork sets, wooden refrigerator magnets, decorative license plates and wooden train whistles, as well as hand-tooled, refillable heart of pine ballpoint pens in their own wooden cases. For a permanent memorial for someone special, consider an engraved, personalized brick for $50.
The Historic Village is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. for tours of its five historic buildings and two replicas. Admission is always free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is requested. The Village is located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont. All visitors are asked to report directly to the pavilion to sign the guest book and receive a brief explanation of the changes that have been made to procedures due to the pandemic. Village information is posted on its Clermont Historic Village Museum Facebook page. For additional information, call 352-242-7734.