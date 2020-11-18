On Veteran’s Day, Cornerstone Hospice partnered with Superior Residences in Clermont to honor 16 veterans at a Cornerstone SALUTES! ceremony. Each veteran in attendance received a certificate, a commemorative pin and a heartfelt salute from Cornerstone Chaplin and Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Mark Jurkowski.
The South Lake High Navy JROTC presented the colors and performed a drill to the delighted audience.
Cornerstone SALUTES! is a comprehensive hospice program respectfully celebrating veterans’ service while providing care that recognizes the challenges unique to military families. In 2010, Cornerstone Hospice joined the We Honor Veterans program, a national initiative in partnership with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and Veterans Affairs.