Participation is free and available to anyone in Sumter County,
whether a loved one was helped by Cornerstone or not.
Bushnell, Fla. – Dealing with the loss of a loved one or caring for one who has a serious illness can be overwhelming. It is important to know that you are not alone and that it can help to share your story in an environment that reflects trust and compassion.
Cornerstone Hospice offers support groups in Sumter County to help residents cope with the anxiety, sadness and stress that is often associated with these difficult situations.
Led by a licensed mental health counselor, the gatherings encourage mutual support and strength. The 90-minute sessions occur twice a month and discussions are geared toward the participants’ situations.
Following are details about the Cornerstone Hospice grief support groups in Sumter County:
Cornerstone Hospice Caregiver Support Group
2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
Bushnell Presbyterian Church
323 Etheridge Drive
Cornerstone Hospice Ladies Grief Support Group
1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month, 3-4:30 p.m.
Bushnell Presbyterian Church
323 Etheridge Drive
Cornerstone Hospice’s grief services are offered at no cost to anyone over age 18, but registration is required. Coffee and tea are provided. For information, please contact Debi Jensen-Short, LMHC at DShort@cshospice.org or call 352-742-6811.
About Cornerstone Hospice
Cornerstone Hospice is a leading community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida. For 35 years Cornerstone has set the standard for hospice care as we serve more than 7,000 people in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties each year. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 866-742-6655 or visit