The loss of a loved one, fears related to COVID-19, and even the toxic political climate can all cause sadness, stress and anxiety. Cornerstone Hospice offers the community many support groups to help adults and children deal with and process those feelings. Participants meet by video conference, with Cornerstone’s specially trained bereavement counselors.
The support groups are free and open to any resident in Lake and Sumter counties, ages 18 and up unless otherwise specified, whether or not a family member was in Cornerstone’s care.
• Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6–11) meets the first Monday of each month, 3 p.m.
• Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12–17) meets the first Tuesday of each month, 3 p.m.
• Teen Talks Support Group (age 12–17) meets the first Wednesday of each month, 3:30 p.m.
• Women’s Morning Grief Support Group meets the first and third Tuesday, 11 a.m.
• Women’s Afternoon Grief Support Group meets the first and third Tuesday, 3 p.m.
• Women’s Wednesday Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m.
• Men’s Grief Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday, 12 p.m.
• Sumter County Grief Support Group, for adult residents of Sumter County, meets the first and third Wednesday, 3 p.m.
• Mindful Mondays, which are open to anyone, takes place Mondays, 8 a.m.
You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.