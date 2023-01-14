Cornerstone Hospice reps guests at Woman's Club

The members of the Clermont Woman’s Club began the new year learning about the special things hospice care provides.
In the telling, Cheryl Rumbly, Cornerstone's Community Liaison, shared stories that had more than a few members needing tissues to dry their eyes.
Cornerstone Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Sandy Acht spoke about the bears made for the children of family members receiving hospice care, clothing, and the quilts made for mililtary veterans that are presented when hospice does their Veterans Salute. She also talked about their Pets Peace of Mind Program, which helps care for patients pet's.
Acht also reviewed the many volunteer opportunities available.
ABOUT THE CLEERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman's Club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in 1927.
It is a nonprofit service organization that conducts fundraising events throughout the year. The proceeds enable the club to support local, national and international charities.
Members meet at 12:30 p.m,. the first Tuesday of each month. The clubhouse is located at 655 W. Broome St., on the corner of Seventh St.
Website: www.clermontwomansclub.org