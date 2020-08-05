For over 25 years, CornerStone Music has been a staple in downtown Clermont, selling quality musical instruments and gear at affordable prices. CornerStone also offers instruction on many stringed instruments and repairs on almost any instrument. Working closely with the local middle and high schools, CornerStone Music also offers instrument rentals and keeps all the supplies and accessories on hand for anything the band students may need. The store is located at 798 W. Montrose Street. For more information, call 352-242-1838, email owner Pete Bonaskiewich at pete@cornerstoneguitars.com or visit http://www.cornerstoneguitars.com.