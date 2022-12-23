CORRECTION Dec 23, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORRECTIONThe gofundme link in the Dec. 21 edition in the article about Pam Taylor is inaccurate. The correct link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pam-taylor-fighting-cancer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesHelping a former classmate 41 years laterCitrus Tower lights up the holidaysWishing you a Merry ChristmasClermont Main Street announces new merchandiseSinging songs of the seasonFestival of Lights beginsVictory Pointe Christmas trees up, decoratedFlorida Lakes Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the new yearRestaurteur thanks Clermont police, fire, first respondersThrift stores, pawn shops busier than ever in run up to Christmas Latest e-Edition Clermont News Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Lake Magazine Well Being Lake Nov 21, 2022 Well Being Lake Magazine Well Being Lake Oct 25, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Lake Sep 28, 2022