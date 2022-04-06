The caption that ran beneath the photo on the left on page 38 should have read: “Joining Daniel Keel and Mayor Tim Murry are (from left) Carole Davis and Annette Dicks, both with the Central Florida section of the National Council of Negro Women. To the left of Murry is Keel’s daughter, Deborah Keel. (Davis is the president of the Central Florida section of the National Council of Negro Women.)
The original caption stated that Carole Davis and Annette Dicks belonged to the “local chapter” and not the “Central Florida section.” Deborah Keel’s name was misspelled as “Debra.”
