City car parking problem solved – or not?
City council members unanimously approved plans for a new $650,000 parking lot in Downtown Clermont near Waterfront Park, at a meeting August 8.
The new parking lot will be located on the shores of Lake Minneola at West Avenue and Osceola Street close to Victory Pointe and will have space for 106 vehicles.
Lack of car parking in Downtown Clermont has long been a problem, and the council is continually looking for ways to remedy this.
Only recently Clermont lost 60 parking spaces at Living Hope Church due to the development of a 2-storey classroom building and 30-40 spaces at West End Plaza.
Other spaces have been lost at West Avenue and DeSoto street due to the streetscaping project to enhance the area.
At the council meeting, City Manager Brian Bulthuis said that the parcel of land is one of few options available in Clermont that can be used for this reason.
“We want the public to understand that we have been desperately looking for more parking,” Bulthuis said. “The question was – where?
“Over time we have attempted to purchase properties that would work, including the private De Hoya parking lot next to Sun Creek brewery but the owners will never sell.
“This new proposal would be right next to the lake front and Victory Pointe. People who park there would have access to the trail and would be within walking distance of Downtown.”
Members of Clermont Main Street, a 501 (c) 3 organization working to revitalize and amplify the economic vitality of Downtown Clermont, submitted a letter of support to the city council for the parking lot.
In the letter, Kimberly Grogan, President of Clermont Main Street, said: “Parking is critical to our Downtown’s continued economic vitality and growth into a destination city.
“If parking remains scarce or hard to access, visitors and residents may avoid downtown establishments in favor of eating and shopping where it’s easier to park.”
Jenn Dougherty, Main Street’s Executive Director, said after the meeting: “We had a great turn out of businesses, citizens and consumers who all came to the meeting because they are passionate and interested in Clermont’s Downtown area.
“We are very happy the plans got approved. It will help us to keep economic vitality in our city.”
While many people in the community are thrilled with the idea of a new parking lot, not everyone likes the idea, and some residents have vowed to fight the city council’s approval decision.
“This is nothing but a band aid on the car parking problem,” said Charlene Forth, a charter member of the former Clermont ‘Save Our Lakes’ committee.
“It is so wrong to put an asphalt car park on the shores of majestic Lake Minneola. She is a living, breathing being and a lot of people in Clermont love her.”
Forth believes that by building on the grass so close to Lake Minneola, the area’s delicate ecosystem will suffer. The lake is one of a rare designated Outstanding Florida Waters, a water body denoted as worthy of special protection because of its natural attributes.
Lake Minneola is fed via the Floridan aquifer, a natural, fresh underground reservoir of water that feeds into our lakes and is used for everything from brushing teeth to showers and toilets.
Forth said that by depleting the grass next to the lake, water will be restricted from the Floridan aquifer, and the lake will suffer unimaginably.
Also, there are six live oak trees on the land that will possibly have to be uprooted to make way for the development.
“We can’t ruin our lake,” Forth said. “She is a jewel in our area, a natural beauty we can all enjoy. A car park will on her shores will affect everything – and it won’t be good.
“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing about this issue. I am getting a petition together and I have plans to appeal the city council’s decision to approve the car park.
“I know a lot of people will fight with me. This isn’t over.”
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
We invite our readers to get in touch with your views on the car parking in Clermont.
Is there enough? Too little?
If not enough, what is the solution? Are you in favor of the Victory Pointe car park?
Let us know your thoughts on this hot topic by emailing our Editor Sharon Keeble at skeeble@clermontnewsleader.com