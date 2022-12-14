As we turn the page of the calendar from the Thanksgiving holiday to the Christmas season, let us continue to be thankful for all that we have, and the blessings from God. We are reminded in Scripture to give thanks always.
“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 5:20)
It is very easy to get caught up in the busyness of the holidays that we forget the real values of the season. God came to us through his Son, Jesus Christ, to give us eternal life.
“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14)
Accept God’s gift, Jesus, today.
We have the comfort of our Lord.
“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” (Psalm 23:1)
The Lord will provide for us. We have loving family, friends, and co-workers around us to give fellowship and friendship. A local church is a great place to find loving, caring people who desire to share the love of God. We truly are a blessed people.
John Oatman and Edwin Exell composed a wonderful hymn “Count Your Blessings” in 1897.
“When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed, When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,
Count your many blessings, name them one by one, And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
The fourth stanza continues: “So, amid the conflict, whether great or small, Do not be discouraged, God is over all; Count your many blessings, angels will attend, Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.”
“Many, O Lord my God, are Thy wonderful works which Thou hast done.” Psalm 40:5
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.1
The News Leader seeks other religious leaders of all faiths (including those who profess no religion) to write articles/columns of religion, faith and values. If interest, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com