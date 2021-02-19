Eustis will be celebrating George Washington’s birthday Feb. 26–28 with its 119th annual Eustis Georgefest, and the headliner will be Michael Ray, marking his first hometown show in nine years. The free concert is set for Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Alice B. McClelland Bandshell in Ferran Park.
Ray, a nationally known country music singer and songwriter born in Eustis, grew up playing traditional country in a family band, “The Country Cousins,” with his dad and grandpa Amos, the latter of whom inspired his sophomore album, which debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart.
Ray has earned three No. 1 singles: “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less,” and “One That Got Away.” Along with “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” he has earned five RIAA Gold-Certified hits. Ray’s latest single, “Whiskey and Rain,” is the first off his upcoming project and has garnered over 10 million streams since its release.
When not working on new songs, Ray has been spending his time on his Honkytonk Tuesday virtual series, where he’s welcomed guests including Clint Black, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter and Terri Clark.
“On behalf of the City Commission, we are so proud of Michael Ray’s achievements in the country music industry and look forward to his upcoming performance in beautiful Ferran Park,” says Mayor Holland.
Georgefest, held in downtown Eustis, will feature a carnival, bass tournament, wrestlers, live music, food, vendors and more. Fireworks by Four Seasons Display, Inc. will light up the sky Friday night in Ferran Park starting at 9 p.m.; and Saturday features the George Washington’s Birthday Celebration Parade, Dog Jog and Tribute Trifecta.