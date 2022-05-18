TAVARES— Lake County has started accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funding from municipalities and non-profit agencies and will continue to do so until May 27. The anticipated allocation for FY 2022 will be approximately $1,513,925.00.
The Community Development Block Grant Program assists low- and moderate-income neighborhoods by offering grant opportunities to interested community groups for construction and improvement projects to neighborhood facilities.
Applications are available at: https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing/community-block-grant or contacting the Office of Housing and Community Services at 352-742-6540.
FY 2022-23 ONE YEAR ACTION PLAN PUBLIC HEARING
The Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services is asking for public comment on the needs of the community that can be met with Community Development Block Grant funds. A public hearing will be held 2 p.m., May 5 at 2008 Classique Lane, Tavares; and via Zoom at:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74987000061?pwd=0G_AW8y4r_Z0m1aU487WYPDBEZxybz.1
Meeting ID: 749 8700 0061 Passcode: xq9aXY
Translation services and accommodations for special needs will be made available with 72 hours advance notice.
The purpose of the public meeting is to obtain the views of individuals and organizations concerning the housing and community development needs of the county that can be met with CDBG funds and provide a review of Lake County’s past performance with the use of these funds.
A summary of the proposed Annual Action Plan will be published and a second public hearing on the proposed budget and the 2022 Action Plan will be held in June 2022
For more information about the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services and the Community Development Block Grant Program: https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov