The Lake County Animal Shelter will not be accepting cats due to a small number of felines testing positive for an infectious virus. As part of a local “Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return” (TNVR) effort, a litter of kittens was brought to the shelter for the “Wait-til-8” program. After providing care and identifying a potential concern for panleukopenia, the litter was tested, and the results were positive.
Panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens and immunocompromised or unvaccinated cats are most severely affected by the virus. Panleukopenia does not affect people or other animals. A vaccination for the virus is available and part of a cat’s routine veterinary care. Cats who are immunized for the virus have a lower chance of infection.
Through additional investigation and contact tracing, the shelter has worked to identify felines that may have been exposed to the virus. Those who may have adopted cats with potential exposure have been notified. Out of an abundance of caution, cats remaining in the shelter will be quarantined for at least the next two weeks. The shelter will suspend cat operations, which includes all events, adoptions, and the TNVR and Wellness Hour programs before reevaluating the situation.
FOSTER PARENTS, SUPPLIES NEEDED
The shelter urgently needs additional supplies, such as towels and sheets, due to contamination. To donate supplies, please drop off the items at the front door of the facility. Residents can register for the shelter’s foster program to help shelter cats that have not been exposed. To register, https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/Animal-Shelter/Foster
In the meantime, the animal shelter can provide support to residents who find kittens that need assistance through their “Wait-til-8 program,” which provides free vaccinations, food, and supplies to temporary foster parents to help keep high-risk kittens in safer environments.
Residents are encouraged to “shelter in place” by not surrendering adult cats or kittens if possible. The shelter will only accept cats in immediate need of care and will shelter them off site at another facility until the quarantine is over. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement team can assist with sick or injured cats found in the community.
Liliana Pascuzzi is the Public Safety Public Information Officer. She may be reached at: liliana.pascuzzi@LakeCountyFL.gov