TAVARES— Lake County received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The Lake County Office of Management and Budget received a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation as being primarily responsible for achieving the award.
The award reflects the commitment of Lake County Government and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, Lake County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.
There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the GFOA’s website.
For more information about the Lake County Office of Management and Budget and to view the budget book, visithttps://lakecountyfl.gov/management-and-budget
For more information on the Government Finance Officers Association, visit https://www.gfoa.org/
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov