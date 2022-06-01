The Painted Desert in Arizona encompasses over 160 miles. If you have seen that unusual geological feature in Arizona, you have marveled at the sight.
However, did you know that Clermont has a similar feature? It’s true.
The sand dunes near the community of Heritage Hills in Clermont are naturally colored in different colors: green, purple, red, orange, yellow, burgundy, brown, pink, white.
Since the earth was first exposed, rains had carved beautiful patterns into the hillside, creating an effect of earthen meringue. Sunrise is the best time to see the colors.
The rolling dunes of multi-colored lunar-like landscape are intriguing. Unfortunately, the red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow colors have eroded slightly despite the clay present in the soils.
According to a theory, these colors are due to chemical processes and climatic conditions that prevailed for a long time. Geologists believe colored sand around the world may have been created from clay made of lava cooling off at different times, which effectively caused seven different colors of sand to form.
However, the presence of volcanoes in this area millennia ago is not known. Perhaps due to the tropical weather conditions here, all water-soluble elements such as silicon dioxide washed out. The remains are the reddish-black iron- and aluminum oxides which create shades in blue, cyan and purple. The various colors developed due to the different compositions.
Be aware, though, these colorful dunes cannot be visited up close because they are on private property. However, if you live in or visit Heritage Hills, you can view these dunes from a distance.
Regardless, preserving these dunes is important, due to the unusual features.