It was a blowout, no matter how one sliced it. For the second consecutive time Lake County Sheriff’s deputies literally “blew the doors off” the Clermont Police Department’s softball team in the Commissioner’s Cup & First Responders Benefit Game that took place Oct. 9 at the Minneola Athletic Complex. Then the county’s fire department extinguished any hope for a victory by the Sheriff’s Office team.
Speaking of the second match of the day, the Lake County Fire Department team proved itself superior to the forces of the Clermont Fire Department team, plus they also defeated the Sheriff’s Office team, to boot.
The Commissioner’s Cup originally began as just a friendly competition, but following the untimely feathers of several officers, it took on a new scope, serving as a way to raise funds while also honoring the memory of fallen comrades:
Master Deputy Richard Barry – Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Conrad Buckley – Clermont Police Department
Master Deputy Lynn Jones – Lake County Sheriff’s Office
As this was an elimination tournament, the winner of the two games would go on to face one another to determine the overall winner. That honor went to the firefighters.
SCORES
Clermont Police Department: 7
Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 17
Clermont Fire Department: 17
Lake County Fire Department: 31
Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 18
Lake County Fire Department: 31