TAVARES — The Lake County Office of Housing & Community Services is requesting grant applications for 2022 to provide as much as $25,000 in support of youth intervention/prevention programs and other human services programs.
Grant applications will be accepted until noon, June 8. The following grants are:
CHILDREN’S SERVICES COUNCIL
Youth intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk children emphasizing one or more of the following needs: abuse and neglect; after-school and out-of-school programs; mental, physical or behavioral health; subsidized child care; healthy choices/good decisions.
HUMAN SERVICES
Elder and family intervention and/or prevention programs that serve at-risk individuals emphasizing one or more of the following needs: rental or mortgage assistance; utilities assistance; deposits (for utilities and housing); food; achieving economic self-sufficiency; services that assist with independent living for elders and those who are disabled.
TO APPLY
The deadline to submit grant applications is noon, June 8. To request copies of the grant application forms, contact Amy Elliott at 352-742-6561 or aelliott@lakecountyfl.gov, or visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/human-services/grant-opportunities
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov