The Importance Of Working With A Fiduciary
Courtland Walker Financial Group is a full-service financial firm, com-mitted to helping retirees achieve their financial goals. For over 21 years, Rob DeChick has served as a trusted advi-sor to individuals and businesses in Lake County and Central Florida. He is a Fiduciary that has been awarded the prestigious Five Star Wealth Manager of the Year by Orlando Magazine for many years in a row.
Courtland Walker cites highest stan-dards of integrity and professionalism in our relationships with each of their clients. The company follows the SEC fiduciary standard, which means they act in the best interest of their clients to ensure that all advice is suitable to that client’s objectives and needs.
As an independent advisor, Rob partners with many large companies to accomplish your investment objectives. The firm specializes in dealing with individuals reaching retirement. They service retirees from large companies such as Lockheed Martin, Dis-ney, Publix and Lake County Schools. The company says that the retirement phase of life requires the use of a specialist. You wouldn’t go to a dentist for a heart problem.
Why would you go to a bank or an auto/home insurance agent for specialized re-tirement planning? The Courtland Walker team includes CPAs, CFPs®, attorneys and investor advisor representatives to accomplish their clients’ estate and retirement goals.
