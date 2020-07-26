In a recent briefing, Dr. Ramon Nunez, emergency medical director at AdventHealth Celebration, and Dr. Ademola Adewale, assistant program for the Emergency Medicine Residency at AdventHealth East Orlando, discussed how individuals should think about emergency care during the coronavirus pandemic.
Do not go to an emergency room to get tested for COVID-19. If you believe you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, do a self-assessment for risk factors. If you show no symptoms and are in good health, self-isolate for 14 days. If you feel you need a test, wait five days before getting one.
Seek emergency care if you feel sick and are symptomatic with COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath or high fever. If you feel ill and have a health concern you believe is putting you in danger, go to the hospital to be examined. You know your body better than anyone else, and if something doesn’t feel right, get it checked out.
If you are experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke or have been in an accident and require medical attention, go directly to an emergency room. All emergency departments are following protocols to keep you safe from COVID-19. Do not let fear of the virus keep you from seeking care.
The physicians also addressed dealing with children who may have COVID-19 symptoms.
“Prevention is better than any treatment,” said Nunez. “If your child starts to develop symptoms, be smart and wise about it. Try to stay home and take precautions. As they improve, they may resume their activities as tolerated. Usually, these symptoms resolve before the two weeks are up. The pediatric population, because they are young and healthy, are resilient and they recover well.”