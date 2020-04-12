The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club has established The Boys Produce Stand, run by Groveland farmers Ricky Henderson and Roy Hendon, at the Lions Gun Range, located on SR50 across from the new Public Safety Complex of Groveland and Tractor Supply. They even bring produce to your car window, if you wish.
Proceeds from the stand have already generated $500, which was donated to Faith Neighborhood Center in Groveland. The center’s executive director, Patricia Kry, said the $500 would enable the center to buy $5,000 worth of food. Demands on the center are expected to keep growing. For more information or to donate, call 352-429-1200.
The local Lions Club is always looking for new members. If you would like to be a Lion, contact President Clif Brown at clif1963@gmail.com.