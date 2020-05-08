Community Health Centers, Inc. now offers COVID-19 drive-up testing in the dental parking lot, 210 E 7th St in Apopka. Testing is for symptomatic patients, including those with shortness of breath, fever, body aches and/or cough. Testing will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for new and existing patients. To schedule an appointment, call 407-905-8827.
There is no cost for the COVID-19 test; however, depending on health insurance, a medical visit fee may be applicable. Patients may also qualify for CHC’s sliding discount program, based on family size and income.
Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults within Central Florida. CHC provides care to more than 66,000 patients each year, in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities. Visit www.chcfl.org for more information.