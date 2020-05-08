Sunshine Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which will operate in partnership with local governments, schools, the private sector and individuals to address current and emerging needs, and strategically fill gaps in support to expand local capacity to support individuals and families experiencing hardship because of the outbreak and related closures and disruptions.
The fund will provide flexible resources to organizations in Sumter, North Lake and The Villages to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet the urgent challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak in this area, charitable grants will assist organizations and programs working to provide residents who are on the front lines with clients, patients and residents impacted by the health crisis. This includes organizations focused on everything from emergency food needs and health needs for the uninsured or underinsured, to rent and utilities and even pet food.
To donate, call 352-409-5761 or drop a check off at any CB&T/MidFlorida Credit Union made out to “Sunshine Community Foundation for COVID-19 Fund.” Contributions will be matched up to $5,000.