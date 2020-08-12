On July 11, in a COVID-19 briefing held at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis bragged about the amount of coronavirus testing Florida has done compared to Taiwan.
He said, “We’ll go over some of the things we’re doing in terms of the COVID-19 response. Of course, our mission really focuses on protecting the vulnerable. We’ve from the very beginning wanted to expand testing.
We are definitely doing that. Two days – yesterday – we reported 95,000 tests; today I think we’re over 80,000 tests. To put that in perspective, Taiwan has done 78,000 tests the entire pandemic, and they are 23 million people (Florida’s population is 21.5 million), so we’re definitely doing a lot of testing, practicing social distancing, and supporting and protecting hospital and healthcare workers.”
Ron DeSantis’s comparison between Florida and Taiwan caught our attention, so we would like to follow his lead by delving into Taiwan’s COVID-19 story a little further.
Taiwan launched its response to SARS-CoV-2 on Dec. 31, 2019, the day that China announced an unknown pneumonia circulating in Wuhan. Taiwanese officials began screening travelers from Wuhan that day, before passengers deboarded planes.
Limits were set on mask prices in January; masks sales were rationed in February (at first, two per week and then three) to prevent hoarding and ensure access; and exports of masks were halted to secure domestic supply. Taiwan’s residents could see on a map where pharmacies were located and which pharmacies had masks in stock. Residents almost always wore masks in public spaces.
Taiwan prepared to provide assistance to schools, though schools never had to close.
By April, Taiwan was requiring masks on public transport and closing hostess clubs and ballrooms. Still, Taiwan’s residents were able to retain most of their freedoms, avoiding the full shutdowns many nations experienced. (By all accounts, they did not consider a face covering tantamount to enslavement.)
On May 11, Taiwan reported a coronavirus death, bringing the island nation’s total death count to 7. (By the end of the day on May 11 in Florida, by contrast, 1,735 Floridians had died.)
On May 21, a single new case was reported in Taiwan. On that same day in Florida, 527 new cases were confirmed. That number exceeds the total number of cases recorded in Taiwan, which stands at 467 on July 30. Florida’s official total number of cases as of July 30 was 461,379, or nearly 1,000 times higher than Taiwan’s.
Just as the COVID-19 stories of Florida and Taiwan have diverged, so have their economic stories. For now, with U.S. cases and deaths surging, the U.S. recovery that reopening was meant to achieve is floundering.
Meanwhile, though Taiwan took its own COVID-19 lumps during the second quarter, Taiwan’s budget office now forecasts that the country will see 1.67% growth for 2020.
This huge, tragic difference in outcomes points to a key lesson in pandemic response: Leadership matters.
“We have this phrase in Taiwan that roughly translates to, ‘This is your country, and it’s up to you to save it,’” said Tsung-Mei Cheng, a health policy research analyst at Princeton University. People caught not wearing masks in crowded areas, such as the subway, or who break quarantine, are hit with huge fines and may find themselves shamed on social media.
Meanwhile, in Florida, Gov. DeSantis has maintained that mandating masks statewide just wouldn’t work. “To do police and put criminal penalties on that is something that is probably gonna, would backfire.”
The governor, for his part, has blamed Florida’s record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases on increased testing, a theme borrowed from President Trump.
Gov. DeSantis is correct about the number of COVID-19 tests Florida has done relative to the number Taiwan has done. But if, like Taiwan, you don’t have many cases anymore because you have almost completely stamped out the virus, you don’t have to do nearly as much testing as you must if your ICUs are full and the number of people you have dying every day is equivalent to a commercial jet crashing with no survivors every single day.
I thank Gov. DeSantis for inviting us to pursue an illuminating comparison of COVID-19 responses and outcomes in the State of Florida versus Taiwan, a nation with a population of similar size. I believe that Florida has options other than the COVID-19 conflagration that we see burning through our population. Governor DeSantis’s flagging approval numbers, which have fallen from 62 percent to 45 percent since last year, confirm that I am not alone in my grave concern for our state and the policy path we are on.
David R. Kotok is chairman of Florida-based Cumberland Advisors. A larger, more detailed version of this commentary may be found on their website at www.cumber.com.