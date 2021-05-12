The Florida Department of Health in Lake County continues to offer COVID-19 immunizations. All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration.
Until further notice, vaccinations are being offered at DOH-Lake Community Health Site located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont.
Another option for those in Lake County is at the DOH-Lake Umatilla Site located at 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla.
The schedule at both locations is Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, and no appointments are necessary.
Both sites are offering first and second Pfizer vaccine doses.
In addition, the Lake Square Mall immunization site is available for second doses only, through May 25. Walk-ins for second doses will be accepted weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. To receive a second dose, individuals will need to bring their CDC vaccination card and government issued I.D.
Schedules are based on vaccine availability, and dates and times are subject to change.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow on Twitter at @FLHealthLake. For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.