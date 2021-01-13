The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the deadline for small businesses and nonprofit organizations to apply for a COVID-19 pandemic economic injury disaster loan to Dec. 31, 2021, pending fund availability.
Loans are offered at terms including a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. All eligible organizations are encouraged to apply.
To date, SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans, which provide U.S. small businesses, non-profits and agricultural businesses working capital funds, according to SBA.
Learn more and apply for the loan at http://bit.ly/3nqe1ps.
Visit covid-sb.org, the official federal resource website for U.S. small businesses affected by COVID-19.