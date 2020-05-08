FDA-approved swab or antibody tests will be administered to Lake County residents for $20 through May 17. The following sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Adult Medicine of Lake County, 3619 Lake Center Drive, Mount Dora –Monday through Friday.
• Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 S. Hwy 27th, Clermont – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Venetian Gardens at the intersection of Canal Street and Dixie Avenue, 109 E. Dixie Ave., Leesburg – Wednesdays and Fridays.
No appointments needed. For more information, call the dedicated COVID-19 line at Adult Medicine of Lake County: 352-329-1133.
Any Lake County resident with symptoms and without a primary healthcare provider can contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) COVID-19 hotline at 352-742-4830. The hotline is open seven days a week 9am-5pm. Callers will go through a screening process and if they meet CDC criteria’s they will be referred to a DOH-Lake testing site for testing.