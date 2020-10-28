As the coronavirus pandemic continues, COVID-19 testing also continues to evolve.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is distributing new COVID-19 rapid tests to senior communities and long-term care facilities, with a goal of distributing 400,000 tests throughout the state per week. The BinaxNOW rapid test provides results in 15 minutes or less and does not require results to be run through a lab, according a Lake Country news release.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County offers free COVID-19 testing at DOH-Lake Clermont WIC, 560 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont Monday through Friday, starting at 9 a.m. No testing criteria is required, and appointments are not necessary. Testing is on a first come, first served basis, and it is recommended to call the Lake County Department of Health hotline at 352-742-4830 prior to visiting to ensure that testing is still available for your selected location and day.
The state’s regional COVID-19 testing site is located at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and tests on a first come, first served basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Testing is free for residents and non-residents aged 18 and older. No symptoms are required.
In addition, testing is available at area facilities that typically charge for the service, including some CVS and Walgreens locations. Adult Medicine of Lake County offers testing at Lake Square Mall, 10401-015 US Highway 441 South in Leesburg. COVID Testing LLC recently opened a location at The Hope Center, 12629 US HWY 27 in Clermont, and provides two types of testing – nasal swab and blood test. And AdventHealth Centra Care provides rapid antigen testing at locations throughout the state.
For additional information on COVID-19, including testing sites in Lake County, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow Lake County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter. In addition, call the 24/7 COVID-19 Florida State call center at 866-779-6121.