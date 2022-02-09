The Florida Department of Health in Lake offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, as well as COVID-19 PCR testing, at the following locations:
• DOH-Lake Community Health, 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• DOH-Lake Leesburg, 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg: Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• DOH-Lake Umatilla, 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are needed, though there is a possibility dates and times may change.
“All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons 5 and up (all minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian),” DOH-Lake said in a news release.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthLake on Twitter.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.