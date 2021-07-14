WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
On June 29, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. and the Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., discussed the updates on myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines during a stakeholder call with Vaccinate Your Family and pediatric and healthcare groups. (To watch and listen to the call, visit FDA’s YouTube channel).
TESTING UPDATE
As of that date, 393 tests and sample collection devices were authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations (EUAs). These included 281 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 84 antibody and other immune response tests and 28 antigen tests. There are 52 molecular authorizations and one antibody authorization that can be used with home-collected samples. There is one molecular prescription at-home test, three antigen prescription at-home tests, five antigen over-the-counter (OTC) at-home tests and two molecular OTC at-home tests.
The FDA has authorized 11 antigen tests and three molecular tests for serial screening programs. The FDA has also authorized 560 revisions to EUA authorizations.