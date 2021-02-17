As of Feb. 10, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County’s COVID-19 immunization site at Groveland Amazon distribution center site was closed due to lack of vaccine availability. Closure was expected to last through Monday, Feb. 15, with the site re-opening once the next vaccine shipment arrives.
The Lake Square Mall immunization site in Leesburg continues to offer vaccinations by appointment only. Residents may preregister for an appointment online at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-6909 (or 833-476-1031 for TTY users).
DOH-Lake will continue to schedule and administer second-dose appointments at its St. Patrick Catholic Church site in Mount Dora, as well.
In addition, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies were set to begin administering vaccinations in Florida beginning Feb. 12. Made available through new federal retail pharmacy program, the vaccines will be shipped to more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states, according to a company news release. Emphasis will be on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. Visit the company websites, www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 and www.samsclub.com/covid, for more information, including scheduling options.
As per Executive Order 20-315, during this first phase DOH-Lake will vaccinate the following populations: Long-term care facility residents and staff; Persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact. Hospital providers, however, may also vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow on Twitter at @FLHealthLake. For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.