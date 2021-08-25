Employees, community members and students eligible
TAVARES — Lake County Schools, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Lake, will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all employees, community members and eligible students at high schools across the county starting next week.
Participants must bring identification, and parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.
All vaccination events are from 4-6 p.m. at the locations listed below. There is no charge to participants for the vaccine.
First Dose
8/25 — Mount Dora High School Gym
8/31 — East Ridge High School Cafeteria
9/1 — Leesburg High School Auditorium
9/2 — Tavares High School Gym
Second Dose
9/14 — South Lake High School Gym
9/15 — Mount Dora High School Gym
9/21 — East Ridge High School Cafeteria
9/22 — Leesburg High School Auditorium
9/23 — Tavares High School Gym
The first dose at South Lake High School Auditorium was administered Aug. 24
Sherri Owens is the Communications Officer for Lake County Schools. She can be reached at: owenss@lake.k12.fl.us, or: 352-253-6522.