February 12, at 2 p.m., Emmy and Peabody Award-winning host Charlie Grinker presents a comedic walk through the golden age of comedy at Clermont Performing Arts Center.
Grinker worked with many of America’s iconic comedians during his 60-year career in television. His Favorite Moments of the Stars includes his years as a go-fer at NBC’s “Your Show of Shows” and much more. There, he watched, listened and learned from before moving on to work with other outstanding performers and their staff, including Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis Lucille Ball, Harpo Marx and Orson Welles.
For tickets, visit
https://bit.ly/31tmmR9. For more information on this and other upcoming CPAC performances, call 352-394-4800 or visit http://bit.ly/3pV0yYJ.