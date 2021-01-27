Jan. 29, Clermont Performing Arts Center will host two nostalgic concerts featuring two stars from the 1960s.
Gary Puckett & the Union Gap will take the stage with songs like “Young Girl,” “Woman, Woman,” “Over You” and “This Girl is a Woman Now.” The Vogues, who are back by popular demand, will sing hits including “You’re the One,” “Five O’clock World,” “Turn Around, Look at Me,” and “My Special Angel.” Also on stage to perform classic 1960s songs, will be Chris Ruggiero, who will open the show.
The concerts will be at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27 in Clermont. Tickets are only available by phone at 352-394-4800 or online. For information on this and other upcoming CPAC performances, visit https://clermontperformingarts.com.