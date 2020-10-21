Lake County is hosting a public hearing for a County Road 455 project development and environment study. The hearing will be part of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting Oct. 27 at the Lake County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., with the hearing held as determined by the board meeting agenda.
The study is to develop and evaluate proposed transportation routes on a new 4.7-mile alignment project from Schofield Road to Hartwood Marsh Road in southeast Lake County. This hearing will focus on the Recommended (Build) Alternative. The No-Build Alternative will also be presented.
At the hearing, persons can express their views concerning the social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed extension. People also can submit written comments, in place of or in addition to oral statements, by sending them to George Gadiel, Project Manager, via email, ggadiel@lakecountyfl.gov, or mail (323 N. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL, 32778). Written statements emailed or postmarked by Nov. 6 will become part of the public hearing record.