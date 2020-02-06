Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 63F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.