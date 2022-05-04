You live here, you work here, you attended school here, you moved here following retirement. Whatever the reason, you’ve made and are making a life here. So why not consider a gift that will live forever?
This is what several communities did during the past month, as we were welcomed at several local 55+ communities, to share the mission and vision of the Community Foundation and its Legacy Gift program.
Esplanade and Trilogy neighbors were interested to learn how they could leave their legacy with the Community Foundation according to their specific desires and how that Legacy could go on forever.
Whether they choose a Donor Advised Fund that they can utilize now or a Designated Fund that will begin once they are no longer here and funded with assets upon death, they can design their legacy as they wish.
Working with your local community foundation allows us to get to know you and the things that matter to you. Whether that’s an organization here in Lake County or from wherever you’ve called home, we are here to help. Call us when you are ready to define and design your Legacy.
IN OTHER NEWS
Last month we welcomed three new members to the Women’s Giving Alliance: Jennifer Ganley, Suanne Pinkard and DeRenda Van Der Bogoaert. Also, a special thanks to Susan Sherman, who became the 12th Legacy member of the WGA.
TO LEARN MORE
To schedule a lunch and learn for your community or social group, call 352-394-3818. For more information establishing a legacy, one that can save you tax dollars, we’d love to meet to discuss details.