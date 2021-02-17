Clermont, already known as a low-crime community, experienced a 14.3% overall reduction in crime in 2020, according to recently released Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) statistics.
UCR statistics are the standardized measure used across the United States to report crime within communities, states and regions.
“Undoubtedly, this reduction in crime is attributed to the dedicated men and women of the Clermont Police Department and their commitment to ensuring the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “I’d also like to thank our community for their partnership and commitment to ‘If You See Something, Say Something.’”
Clermont also showed a significant reduction in burglary, motor vehicle theft and violent crime in 2020.
The Clermont Police Department has seen positive results since instituting the policing models of community policing and intelligence-led policing, along with crime prevention and awareness.