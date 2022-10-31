Clermont Main Street hosted its Eighth Annual Clermont Harvest Festival this past weekend. The event featured more than 230 arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and live DJ music. Activities included a Kids Zone with Halloween trick or treats, train rides, a bounce house, crafts, face painting and fun for the entire family.
HALLOWEEEN COSTUME AND PARADE
With approximately 150 participating entrants, the Halloween Costume Contest started at City Hall Park and paraded on Montrose Street.
There were three categories — age (divided into three segment), group and pet — with winners each receiving a trophy and a grand prize. The winning entries were:
Ages 0-5: Funny Owen the Chick; Scary Alane; Santiago Boo; Mike (from Monsters, Inc.); Creative the Tooth; and Big Sister Brynley.
Ages 6-11: Funny Skyler the Ketchup Bottle; Scary Pinhead; and Creative Mackenzie the Butterfly Catcher.
Ages 12 and up: Creative Rafael the Scarecrow; Scary Tall Vamp John as well as Funny Maria as Buzz & Honeydew.
Group prize: The Smith Solar System.
Best pet: Gizmo the Guinea Witch.
2022 Grand Prize: Amendment the Running Pirate Crew.
However, everyone came away winners, with each participating child awarded with a gift bag.
“Wow, some of this year’s costumes were crafty and absolutely amazing, said Tammy McCoy, who owns Ritters Ice Cream, one of the event sponsors. “It was incredible. I wish everyone in South Lake could have been there to enjoy this event!”
CMS event organizers Sandy Farnsworth and Gaynell Kelley noted the turnout.
“This year was our biggest Downtown Clermont Fall Festival, with a truly diverse array of beautiful crafts, tasty foods, entertainment, Halloween treats and merchants,” each said, alternating between themselves. “We are very thankful to all of our attendees and vendors as well as our main sponsors.”
They also expressed appreciation to the many downtown Clermont stores and restaurants that were open to help celebrate the festival.
That sentiment was shared by recently-named Clermont Main Street Executive Director Maritza Rivera.
“We are very thankful to all of our participating vendors and sponsors as well as proud of what our local Clermont merchants, organizations and groups put together to make this year’s event extra special,” she said, and then spoke about the next upcoming event. “We want to invite everyone back for your holiday shopping in two weeks for our Candy Cane Lane Festival, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
