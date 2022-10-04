On behalf of the Mascotte Police Department, the public is invited to the third annual “Cruiser for the Cause” Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser.
The event runs from noon-4 p.m., this Saturday, Oct. 8, in the front parking lot of our police station, 549 E. Myers Blvd.
The Mascotte Police Department will be honored having the public join in bringing awareness to the community for this important cause.
During the event and throughout the month Mascotte PD will be selling its 2022 MPD “WARRIOR” Breast Cancer Awareness shirts.
All proceeds raised from this campaign are to benefit the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation. I
In 2020 MPD donated $2,500, and almost doubling that amount in 2021 with $4,758. It is confident that with everyone's support this year's proceeds will surpass those numbers.
TO LEARN MORE
Please visit the events page for additional information: https://facebook.com/events/s/cruiser-for-the-cause/1091030875141835/.
Please share the attached flyer and link to help spread the word.
QUESTIONS?
Contact Officer Kenia Abreu at 978-828-4104.
The MPD Breast Cancer Awareness “Warrior” t- shirts are available for pre-order via email: kenia.abreu@cityofmascotte.com
Thank you for your support.