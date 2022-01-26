After almost two years of not being able to cruise due to COVID-19, we boarded the Carnival Magic on Dec. 4 at Port Canaveral for a nine-day cruise.
While it was a thrill to be able to cruise again, something we enjoy, it was different and a little scary. We had heard about longer waits, no priority boarding, less activities and excursions, and onboard mandates.
Our experience showed us that not all of these things were true.
Pre-boarding
Some cruise lines offer priority boarding times to their guests with high tier loyalty levels. As we are Diamond (the top level) with Carnival, we were able to secure an early boarding time slot 16 days prior to boarding (normal is 14 days prior).
There are also online health assessment questions that must be answered, which are also repeated when you check in for embarkation.
Boarding
Every cruise line has its own regulations, so you do have to check in with them for the latest updates. Carnival has had some updates, so what I am relating here is what we experienced in December and is not necessarily a reflection of what you will find.
You must have proof of vaccination; bring your vaccination card! You must have had both doses unless you received J&J. The last dose had to be at least 14 days before sailing. You must also have a copy of your COVID-19 test results from a test taken no more than two days prior to sailing. This is done at your expense. It can be at a private clinic, doctor’s office, pharmacy, etc.
While it is always recommended you have a passport, if the cruise is a “closed-loop” (leaving and returning from same U.S. port), you can use a U.S. birth certificate. If you are 16+, you must also have a government-issued picture ID (valid driver’s license).
If you travel without a passport and need to disembark unexpectedly (due to illness, injury or family emergency), you may have a nightmare trying to return home. A passport is mandatory embarking at foreign ports (note that Puerto Rico is not a foreign port as it is a U.S. territory).
Muster station drills
zOn our recent cruise, we had to stop at our muster station and check-in. We were given a demonstration of the life vests and had to watch a short video in our cabin, a much easier and quicker process.
Safety protocols
All over the ship, you will see signs regarding the wearing of masks. You must wear a mask throughout the embarkation process. Once onboard, masks are required in hallways, elevators, showrooms, casinos and restaurants (except while you are eating).
Staff members continuously chanted, “sip, sip, cover up!”
Compliance is not at 100%, so staff members are constantly reminding people to mask up.
Cleaning on deck is more obvious as staff work to keep areas sanitized. Sanitizer is much more prevalent in hallways on board and easy to access.
Casinos, show rooms and lounges
Masks are required in these venues except while taking a drink of your beverage. The servers are masked. Signs are posted and hand sanitizer is present.
Some casinos are not allowing smoking at this time due to the Omicron variant and its increasing spread.
The Carnival Magic has two casinos: one smoking and one non-smoking.
Restaurants
All staff are masked. Menus are accessed on the Carnival Hub, which is an app you can download to your phone. You can also make reservations for those venues as well as for breakfast and lunch open-seating.
For those who are not technically savvy, a limited number of paper menus are available. To limit personal contact, you now order your entire meal (appetizers, entrees, type of bread, sides and dessert) at one time.
We were assigned to a large shared table, but due to COVID precautions, we requested a table for two. When your mask is off when you are eating, it presents a small but real risk when dining with others.
The self-service buffet was active; however, children were not allowed to help themselves. An adult had to serve their food for health and safety reasons.
Cabins
Cabins are now serviced once a day instead of twice. The room stewards no longer deliver gifts, water or treats to the rooms. Guests entitled to certain perks must claim them at other locations. We only saw our cabin steward twice in nine days. Contact with them is limited for safety.
Leaving the ship for excursions
We arrived in Aruba midday, a time when there is usually a disorganized mass exodus to get off. This time was much improved, as people were told to go to their muster (emergency) stations.
Guests were escorted off in groups. The process was controlled, organized and efficient, with no crowded hallways, pushing or shoving. It only took about 30 minutes to get everyone off the ship, which had about 3,000 people.
Debarkation
This was a smooth process. As we were in the Diamond class, we had luggage tags with a #1 on them, meaning we could debark as soon as the self-assist (those taking all their luggage off themselves) left.
Since the cleaning and sanitizing process is laborious for the staff, we got off early and caught the shuttle to go back to the hotel, where we left our car for the week.
Seeing as this was our first cruise since February 2020, and the first since the arrival of COVID-19, we were pleased with how the cruise line had handled this difficult protocol.
We know COVID has not really left us yet and may not for a while, but with all the safety measures in place, we are able to cruise again and feel comfortable.