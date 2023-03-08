CTE Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place every February to recognize the value of Career and Technical Education and celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across the country. With more than 75 career and professional education academies in our district, we have lots to celebrate.
Many local residents are familiar with our culinary arts and construction programs, both which have received lots of publicity in recent years. But some would be surprised to learn that we also have academies that focus on criminal justice, aviation, TV production technology and automotive maintenance, just to name a few.
With each of our CTE programs, students get an academic foundation along with technical skills and hands-on experience to help them prepare for a bright future. It’s an educational experience with increased value because it fills in the gap for a lot of students: the gap between school-based learning and the skills they need to develop to be successful beyond high school.
With 75% of CTE learners enrolling in post-secondary education after high school, CTE is definitely creating a path to college and career success.
But CTE isn’t just good for students, it’s also good for business and industry. Companies need skilled employees and often have a tough time finding them. That’s where CTE steps in, matching employer needs with student passions, and connecting students with local businesses through internships, apprenticeships and other on-the-job experiences.
CTE Month is the perfect time to learn more about how students can earn valuable industry certifications and college credits, and get on a path for earning higher wages in competitive fields.
I am thankful for all of the teachers and administrators who work with our students through CTE, and I congratulate the students who have chosen to participate. They have made a smart decision that will pay off in the future.