Curaleaf, a business that dispenses medical marijuana products, held its grand opening and South Lake Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting this past Feb. 3
Trending Articles
Articles
- Citrus Tower sold
- UPDATE ON CAR JACKING OF FEB. 3
- Salt Shack coming to Clermont
- High numbers of manatee deaths across Florida reported in 2023
- Make attending the 2024 Manatee Festival a must
- Estimated 22,000+ attend 36th annual Manatee Festival
- New pickleball courts at Clermont’s Arts & Recreation set to open
- Exercise reveals dementia experience
- Murals On The Trail arts festival well received
- New degree programs coming to Lake Sumter State College