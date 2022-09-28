When Lucy Lee Fowler bought Lolita Longstocking — an alpaca — on a bit of a whim, she and her husband King had no idea what and where the purchase would lead to.
Lolita was supposed to live on a friend’s farm in Kentucky so that the couple could visit whenever they wanted.
Instead, Lolita started the couple on a totally new lifestyle and a deep love for alpacas and llamas that has resulted in a farm in Clermont: the LunaSea Alpaca Farm, where visitors young and old can experience up close and personal these furry animals.
“These animals are our passion and we love to share them with the public,” said Lucy Lee. “Not many people know about alpacas, so we try to make our tour visits both educational and fun. Kids and adults alike love to meet our residents. There’s something so peaceful about them.”
HOW IT BEGAN
The Fowler’s obsession with alpacas started approximately 11 years ago, when a young lady by the name of Alvina, who was the best friend of their late daughter Taryn, came to visit. Alvina had kept in touch throughout the subsequent years.
Alvina was starting a small alpaca farm in Kentucky, which Lucy Lee had no idea what an alpaca was. When she saw a photograph, she thought, “How cute.”
A year later, Lucy Lee — who couldn’t stop thinking about alpacas — was working in a credit union in Clermont when a man deposited a check with ‘alpaca’ in the memo line.
When she asked him what it meant, the man told her that he had alpacas on his farm and that she should visit.
“I did visit his farm and I fell in love with the alpacas,” said Lucy Lee. “I’m a huge animal lover anyway, but I’ve never had much to do with alpacas or anything like them.
That led to a call to Alvina.
“I called Alvina and asked her if I bought an alpaca, could I keep it at her farm and visit,” she said. “I really wanted to learn everything about them while she was in her care.”
That summer, Lucy Lee took her husband, King, to visit Lolita, an alpaca she had bought from a breeder in Clermont. While they were there, King bought another three alpacas.
“I fell in love,” said King. “These animals only came to the U.S. in the 1980s and I knew nothing about them because they were considered unusual animals. I’m used to cats, dogs and horses.”
But there was something about the alpaca that had King hooked. A lot of alpacas aren’t handled by humans but these were and they were affectionate because of it.
“Both myself and Lucy Lee wanted more,” he said.
A few weeks later a friend named Brett invited them to a farm in Brooksville, to see a herd of alpacas and King couldn’t help himself. He bought eight more, plus the previous owner threw in a free male.
Now that they had their own herd of alpacas, the couple decided that they wanted to buy land to build their own farm. Having lived in town for years, they knew nothing about farm life.
After searching for the perfect spot, they found five acres of open land on Lone Dove Lane in Clermont.
For months they worked hard to see their dream come true. They built a barn and shelters for the animals and learned everything they could about raising alpacas.
“A lot of it was trial and error,” said King. “We learned the right way to do things when things went wrong! But it taught us valuable lessons.”
It’s definitely been an eye-opener.
“Never in a million years would I have thought we would have a farm full of Alpacas when we were in our early 50s,” said Lucy Lee. “It was like starting a new and exciting life. We had a lot of help from family and friends who were wonderful. We had this vision and we were determined to fulfill it.”
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
In 2020, due to public demand, they decided to open their doors to passing visitors who were frequently stopping by to see what their farm was all about.
This new line of agritourism really took off during the COVID-19 epidemic when moms were homeschooling their children and more people were home from work.
The tours last just over an hour and visitors can pet and feed the alpacas, see the babies in the nursery, learn about the breed and even kiss one of the llamas that also resides at LunaSea.
In addition, people can sign-up for courses that have proven popular: Yoga with the Alpacas and Painting with the Alpacas, where a fully qualified yoga instructor leads a peaceful session while the animals play around them.
“The farm is now our full-time job. We wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.
“These animals are just incredible. So loving and special, and King and I both feel very lucky to have them in our lives and to be able to share them with the public.”
WANT TO VISIT?
LunaSea
18810 Lone Dove Lane, Clermont
Admission:
$15 for ages 12 and older
$10 for children ages 3-11
Free for children under age 3