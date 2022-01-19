Cypress Ridge will be accepting lottery applications through Feb. 11 for students entering kindergarten through fifth grades during the 2022-2023 school year.
CRES is a magnet school for the South Lake community with a curriculum emphasizing:
• Digital Readiness
• Engineering
• Art
• Math
• Science
CRES serves the student population in the following elementary school zones:
• Astatula• Clermont
• Grassy Lake• Groveland
• Lost Lake• Mascotte
• Minneola• Pine Ridge
• Sawgrass Bay Elementary
TO APPLY
If you currently live in one of these school zones and would like to enter the lottery for our school, please stop by the office and complete an application.
Applications are available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 10-Feb. 11. Applications are also available on our website, https://cre.lake.k12.fl.us/
The following items are required:
KINDERGARTEN
• Proof of Residence (electric or water bill, rental agreement or deed)
• Original birth certificate
• Self-addressed, stamped envelope (9 ½” x 4”)
GRADES 1-5
• Proof of Residence (electric or water bill, rental agreement or deed)
• Latest Report Card for grade verification
• For students coming from private schools, homeschool or out of Lake County, we require an original birth certificate.
• Please note that transportation is not provided. That will need to be furnished by parents, guardians or others.
Glenda Kauffman is the secretary at Cypress Ridge Elementary. She may be reached at 352-394-6633